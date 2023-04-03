Short Interest in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expands By 6.7%

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,580,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 62,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.13.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 4.3 %

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group stock traded down $4.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.77. The stock had a trading volume of 19,492,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,243,334. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.97. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $258.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

