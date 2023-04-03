Short Interest in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Rises By 9.9%

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the February 28th total of 9,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albertsons Companies

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 554,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 400.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,059,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,088 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,606,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $240,634,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 12.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 25,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

ACI traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.90. 2,102,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,310. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 19.83%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

