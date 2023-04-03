Short Interest in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA) Increases By 6.8%

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the February 28th total of 381,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AKA. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $1.70 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $4.00 to $2.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded a.k.a. Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded a.k.a. Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.19.

In related news, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long purchased 79,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $50,386.77. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 383,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,432.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Myles B. Mccormick acquired 56,250 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, for a total transaction of $36,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,635 shares in the company, valued at $79,712.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ciaran Joseph Long acquired 79,979 shares of a.k.a. Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $50,386.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 383,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,432.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Partners L P lifted its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 69,656,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,229 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in a.k.a. Brands by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 667,166 shares during the period. Springhouse Capital Management LP acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth $502,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 2,671.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 388,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 374,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.89% of the company’s stock.

AKA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.54. The stock had a trading volume of 110,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,249. a.k.a. Brands has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $70.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

