Shoprite Holdings Ltd (SRGHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.
Shoprite Stock Performance
Shoprite stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Shoprite has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.
Shoprite Company Profile
