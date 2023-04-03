Shoprite Holdings Ltd (SRGHY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Friday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th.

Shoprite Stock Performance

Shoprite stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Shoprite has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $16.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Ltd. engages in the management of retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other. The Supermarkets RSA segment includes retail operations under the Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, and Liquor Shop stores in South Africa.

