Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,828 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 224.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semtech alerts:

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.79. 1,970,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 5.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70. Semtech Co. has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $69.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Semtech

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

(Get Rating)

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.