Secret (SIE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $13.95 Million

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $13.95 million and $6,271.43 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.08 or 0.00075076 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.14 or 0.00150094 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00037051 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00039881 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003531 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000611 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00453112 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $15,286.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars.

