Scotiabank Cuts Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) Price Target to C$1.00

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PKT stock opened at C$0.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.98, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market cap of C$227.58 million, a P/E ratio of -72.86 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.02. Parkit Enterprise has a 52 week low of C$0.87 and a 52 week high of C$1.44.

Parkit Enterprise Inc is a real estate investment firm specializing in acquisition and operation of income-producing parking facilities. The firm seeks to invest in the United States. Parkit Enterprise Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

