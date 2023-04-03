SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $312.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $330.00.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised SBA Communications from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.87.
SBA Communications Stock Performance
NASDAQ SBAC opened at $261.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.85. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $379.99. The stock has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 0.49.
SBA Communications Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.76%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On SBA Communications
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 246.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.