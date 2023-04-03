SATS (OTC:SPASF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of SATS (OTC:SPASF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of SPASF opened at 1.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 2.07 and its 200-day moving average is 2.10. SATS has a one year low of 1.79 and a one year high of 3.27.

SATS Ltd., an investment holding company, provides gateway services and food solutions in Singapore, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food Solutions, Gateway Services, and Others. The Food Solutions segment offers inflight and institutional catering; food processing, distribution services, and airline laundry services.

