SATS (OTC:SPASF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of SATS (OTC:SPASF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.
SATS Price Performance
Shares of SPASF opened at 1.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 2.07 and its 200-day moving average is 2.10. SATS has a one year low of 1.79 and a one year high of 3.27.
SATS Company Profile
