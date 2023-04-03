SATS (OTC:SPASF) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of SATS (OTC:SPASFGet Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

SATS Price Performance

Shares of SPASF opened at 1.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 2.07 and its 200-day moving average is 2.10. SATS has a one year low of 1.79 and a one year high of 3.27.

SATS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SATS Ltd., an investment holding company, provides gateway services and food solutions in Singapore, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Food Solutions, Gateway Services, and Others. The Food Solutions segment offers inflight and institutional catering; food processing, distribution services, and airline laundry services.

