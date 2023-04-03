Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $25.37

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $25.37 and last traded at $25.40, with a volume of 100619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SASR shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Sandy Spring Bancorp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Announces Dividend

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.14). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $159.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandy Spring Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

