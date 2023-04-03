Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $362.74. The stock had a trading volume of 457,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,848,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $390.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.44.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

