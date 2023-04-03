Sageworth Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $112,686,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 43.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,860,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,456,000 after buying an additional 563,103 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,977,000 after purchasing an additional 151,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 312.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after purchasing an additional 120,180 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SDY traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $123.64. 101,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,694. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.11.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

