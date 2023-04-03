Sageworth Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sageworth Trust Co lowered its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,206,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,433,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $470.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

COST traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $497.34. 373,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,748. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $220.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $494.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total value of $1,259,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $2,992,156 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

