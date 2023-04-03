Safir Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 11.9% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $11,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,401,000 after buying an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,453,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,229 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 13,741,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,117,000 after purchasing an additional 292,796 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,286,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV remained flat at $76.49 during mid-day trading on Monday. 399,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,916,205. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

