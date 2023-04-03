Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Cut to $96.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $96.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $89.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

