Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Price Target to C$3,000.00

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$3,000.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNSWF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Constellation Software from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Constellation Software to C$2,750.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
Shares of Constellation Software stock opened at $1,877.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.67 and a beta of 1.03. Constellation Software has a 1 year low of $1,280.00 and a 1 year high of $1,892.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,739.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,588.33.
Constellation Software, Inc is a holding company, which acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses. It operates through the following segments: Public and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment focuses on government and government related customers. The Private Sector segment includes business units focused on commercial customers.
