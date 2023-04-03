Rocket Pool ETH Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $416.70 Million (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,916.17 or 0.06801335 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Rocket Pool ETH has a total market cap of $416.70 million and $9.77 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,463 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,932.01650776 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $3,337,545.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

