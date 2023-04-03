Robotti Robert Sells 430 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Robotti Robert cut its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert owned 0.09% of Travel + Leisure worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure Price Performance

NYSE TNL traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $38.40. The company had a trading volume of 212,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,076. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.67. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.57 and a fifty-two week high of $58.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.80.

Travel + Leisure Increases Dividend

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $77,649.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $77,649.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,100.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Chavy sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $99,401.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at $465,536.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Travel + Leisure Profile

(Get Rating)

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Travel and Membership segments. The Vacation Ownership segment is involved in developing, marketing, and selling vacation ownership interests to individual consumers, providing consumer financing in connection with the sale of vacation ownership interests, and providing property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.