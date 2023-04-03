Robotti Robert Sells 296 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Robotti Robert cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Lincoln Electric comprises approximately 1.1% of Robotti Robert’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Robotti Robert owned 0.09% of Lincoln Electric worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $96,738,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 359.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 477,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,009,000 after buying an additional 373,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 730,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,604,000 after buying an additional 184,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 817,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,072,000 after buying an additional 144,084 shares in the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $167.99. 96,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,984. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $176.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.40.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

