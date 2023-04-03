Robotti Robert Invests $192,000 in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Robotti Robert acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SH. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $196,000. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $9,081,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,464,000. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 991,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 61,223 shares during the period. Finally, Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,436,000.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SH remained flat at $15.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20,228,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,707,043. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $13.89 and a one year high of $17.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.80.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.