Robotti Robert Decreases Stock Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Robotti Robert trimmed its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Chemours accounts for approximately 0.5% of Robotti Robert’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Robotti Robert owned approximately 0.08% of Chemours worth $3,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $569,023,000 after buying an additional 4,060,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chemours by 5.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after purchasing an additional 932,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,885,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,340,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $71,677,000 after purchasing an additional 112,091 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In related news, insider Alisha Bellezza sold 27,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $983,086.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,232.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chemours Stock Up 0.9 %

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Chemours from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America upgraded Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chemours in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

NYSE:CC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.20. 387,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $31.17. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Chemours’s payout ratio is 28.01%.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

