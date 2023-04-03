Robotti Robert Boosts Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Robotti Robert increased its stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Alamos Gold were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Alamos Gold by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. CIBC lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of AGI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,115,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,972. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $231.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

