Robert W. Baird Lowers RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $250.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on RH from $335.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut RH from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on RH from $254.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.50.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $243.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $390.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.83.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $772.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. RH had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 55.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that RH will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total transaction of $41,995.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $612,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.54, for a total value of $41,995.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,492.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $4,013,383 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in RH by 5,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth about $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

