Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given New GBX 5,840 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 5,790 ($71.14) to GBX 5,840 ($71.75) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($71.26) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 5,300 ($65.12) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($56.52) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($61.43) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,110.77 ($75.08).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 5,436 ($66.79) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,843.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,516.52. The company has a market cap of £67.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,406 ($78.71).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a GBX 185.35 ($2.28) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,409.45%.

In related news, insider Kaisa Hietala purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,313 ($65.28) per share, with a total value of £26,565 ($32,639.14). In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($72.76), for a total transaction of £128,329.74 ($157,672.61). Also, insider Kaisa Hietala bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($65.28) per share, for a total transaction of £26,565 ($32,639.14). Company insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.