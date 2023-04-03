Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,112.73 ($75.10).

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,790 ($71.14) to GBX 5,840 ($71.75) in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 5,800 ($71.26) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($88.46) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,700 ($82.32) to GBX 6,600 ($81.09) in a research note on Thursday.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Kaisa Hietala purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($65.28) per share, with a total value of £26,565 ($32,639.14). In other news, insider Kaisa Hietala bought 500 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,313 ($65.28) per share, with a total value of £26,565 ($32,639.14). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,922 ($72.76), for a total value of £128,329.74 ($157,672.61). Company insiders own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO opened at GBX 5,432.52 ($66.75) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,843.38 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,516.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 862.68, a PEG ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.72. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($54.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,406 ($78.71).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 185.35 ($2.28) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,409.45%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

