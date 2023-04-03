Reviewing Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) & Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) and Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Diamondback Energy pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Riley Exploration Permian pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Diamondback Energy pays out 13.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Riley Exploration Permian pays out 22.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Diamondback Energy has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Riley Exploration Permian has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Riley Exploration Permian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diamondback Energy 1 1 18 1 2.90 Riley Exploration Permian 0 0 2 0 3.00

Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus target price of $178.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.69%. Riley Exploration Permian has a consensus target price of $43.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.98%. Given Diamondback Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Diamondback Energy is more favorable than Riley Exploration Permian.

Risk & Volatility

Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Riley Exploration Permian has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Riley Exploration Permian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diamondback Energy $9.64 billion 2.57 $4.39 billion $24.63 5.49 Riley Exploration Permian $321.74 million 2.38 $118.01 million $5.99 6.35

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Riley Exploration Permian. Diamondback Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Riley Exploration Permian, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Diamondback Energy and Riley Exploration Permian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diamondback Energy 45.48% 29.29% 17.69% Riley Exploration Permian 36.68% 41.38% 23.90%

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Riley Exploration Permian on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas. The Midstream Services segment is involved in the Midland and Delaware Basins. The company was founded in December 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

