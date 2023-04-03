Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $940.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $840.57.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $821.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $835.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $763.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $741.37. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.21.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,786 shares of company stock worth $22,950,981. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.



