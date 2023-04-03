Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $940.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $9.15 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Securities upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $834.00 to $976.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $775.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $840.57.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $821.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $835.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $763.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $741.37. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.21.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,786 shares of company stock worth $22,950,981. 8.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
