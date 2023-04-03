RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $212.38 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a 1 year low of $152.90 and a 1 year high of $264.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 103.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 40.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

