Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Raised to Buy at Veritas Investment Research

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Veritas Investment Research from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.07.

Shares of Quebecor stock traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$33.70. The stock had a trading volume of 451,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$31.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$29.07. Quebecor has a 12-month low of C$23.85 and a 12-month high of C$34.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.07. The firm has a market cap of C$5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.36.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

