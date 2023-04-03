QITMEER NETWORK Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $677,568.45 (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 2nd. QITMEER NETWORK has a market capitalization of $677,568.45 and approximately $466,517.03 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QITMEER NETWORK Token Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QITMEER NETWORK is qitmeer.medium.com. The official website for QITMEER NETWORK is www.qitmeer.io.

Buying and Selling QITMEER NETWORK

According to CryptoCompare, “Qitmeer Network (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Qitmeer Network has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Qitmeer Network is 0.17583829 USD and is down -12.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $432,448.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QITMEER NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QITMEER NETWORK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QITMEER NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

