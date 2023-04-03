Prom (PROM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $84.02 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Prom has a market cap of $84.02 million and $2.91 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Prom has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.60 or 0.00016602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00008013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00029480 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00018288 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003450 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,728.58 or 0.99988016 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.65873538 USD and is down -3.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,873,405.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

