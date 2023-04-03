Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PGR. StockNews.com cut Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Progressive from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.29.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $143.06 on Friday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $106.35 and a 52-week high of $146.50. The stock has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.73 and its 200 day moving average is $131.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Progressive will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In other news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total transaction of $65,452.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.67, for a total value of $65,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,045.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,516 shares of company stock worth $7,230,138. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Progressive by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Progressive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

