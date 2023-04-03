Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Equities research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Primis Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Primis Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FRST traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,066. Primis Financial has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The firm has a market cap of $235.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $40.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.94 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Research analysts expect that Primis Financial will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Primis Financial news, Director Charles A. Kabbash bought 2,025 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $25,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.56 per share, with a total value of $25,434.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,144.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Alan Switzer acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,044.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 26,124 shares of company stock worth $286,338. 10.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primis Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primis Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,029,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,393,000 after buying an additional 26,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Primis Financial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after acquiring an additional 112,657 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

Featured Stories

