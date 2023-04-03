PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CTO Devendra Singh Sells 5,199 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) CTO Devendra Singh sold 5,199 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $100,756.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 389,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,540,099.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Devendra Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 17th, Devendra Singh sold 2,505 shares of PowerSchool stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $46,668.15.

PowerSchool Price Performance

PWSC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.73. The company had a trading volume of 656,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.52 and a beta of 1.02. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $26.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of PowerSchool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.09.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PowerSchool by 402.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 73,776 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PowerSchool by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in PowerSchool by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PowerSchool during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

