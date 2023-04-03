PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $291,043.66 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 41.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 29.6% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $291,043.66 and $189.20 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.55 or 0.00333555 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00021500 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012247 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000896 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000617 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000204 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,223,458 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

