Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Postal Savings Bank of China from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Postal Savings Bank of China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PSTVY opened at $12.05 on Friday. Postal Savings Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08.

About Postal Savings Bank of China

Postal Savings Bank of China Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services for retail and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China. Its Personal Banking segment offers savings products, such as demand, time, personal call, time/demand optional, and foreign currency deposits; passbooks; certificate of deposits; micro, personal pledged, and personal business loans; debit and credit cards; wealth management products and funds; and insurance agency services.

