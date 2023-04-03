Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Insider Eric Lefebvre Sells 11,245 Shares

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) insider Eric Lefebvre sold 11,245 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $298,217.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,866,244.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Lefebvre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Eric Lefebvre sold 67,500 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $2,327,400.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Performance

PLRX stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.48. 669,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,671. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 14.23 and a quick ratio of 14.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,273.32% and a negative return on equity of 50.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 14.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

