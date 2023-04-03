PLC Ultima (PLCU) Price Reaches $92.34 on Top Exchanges

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $55,874.20 and approximately $267,089.96 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PLC Ultima has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for approximately $92.34 or 0.00328058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PLC Ultima Profile

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

