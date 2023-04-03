Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

PBI opened at $3.89 on Friday. Pitney Bowes has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.72. The company has a market cap of $681.99 million, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $908.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.48 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 62.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PBI. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and Send Technology (SendTech) Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

