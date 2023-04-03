Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,485 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Robert Half International worth $16,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 85.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Robert Half International by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Up 3.4 %

RHI opened at $80.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.32. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $122.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.60.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

Robert Half International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.44.

Insider Activity at Robert Half International

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total transaction of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,567,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,087.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,049 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

