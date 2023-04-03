Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $13,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.70 per share, with a total value of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.89.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $127.65 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $188.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Featured Articles

