Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,018 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $321,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,658 shares of company stock valued at $820,706 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.74.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.32. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.