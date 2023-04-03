Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $23,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 54,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,446,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $2,801,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $422,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 56,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bank of America Stock Performance

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $28.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $229.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

