Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $28.14 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 28,818 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Schear Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $858,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total transaction of $396,209.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,217,910.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.89, for a total value of $806,131.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,510,544.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $669.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $100.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $695.46 and its 200-day moving average is $679.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $503.12 and a one year high of $788.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. Equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $749.62.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

Featured Stories

