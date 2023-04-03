Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $15.24 Million Stock Holdings in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,444,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,141 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $15,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of nLIGHT by 7.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,337,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,990,000 after purchasing an additional 297,883 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,546,000 after buying an additional 51,159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,320,000 after buying an additional 128,074 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 7.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,727,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,329,000 after buying an additional 120,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 17.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,655,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,707,000 after buying an additional 246,869 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on nLIGHT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

nLIGHT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $10.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $465.18 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. nLIGHT, Inc. has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $18.18.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $56.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.67 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a negative net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

nLIGHT Profile

(Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

