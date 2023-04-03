Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned 0.12% of Raymond James worth $30,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Raymond James by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Raymond James by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raymond James Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.86.

RJF stock opened at $93.27 on Monday. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $84.86 and a 12-month high of $126.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.05.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

