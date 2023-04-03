Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.27 and last traded at $30.65. 126,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 410,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Phreesia Trading Down 5.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 52.67% and a negative net margin of 62.71%. The business had revenue of $76.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,823,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Linetsky sold 11,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $449,999.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,089.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,694,845. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

