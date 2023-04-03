Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stock Position Lifted by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up approximately 1.5% of Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.9 %

PM stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.10. 917,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,647,184. The company has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $109.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.67.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,020.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,007,048 shares in the company, valued at $101,057,266.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

