Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PHVS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Pharvaris from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharvaris

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter valued at $1,125,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in Pharvaris by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,262,000 after buying an additional 61,547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pharvaris by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 19,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

Pharvaris Stock Performance

About Pharvaris

Shares of NASDAQ PHVS opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. Pharvaris has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $27.50.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Featured Stories

