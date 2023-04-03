Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.11

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.11 and last traded at $47.11, with a volume of 357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07.

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

