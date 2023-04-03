Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $47.11

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $47.11 and last traded at $47.11, with a volume of 357 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.70.
Pharma Mar Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07.
About Pharma Mar
Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pharma Mar (PHMMF)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Pharma Mar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharma Mar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.